2 Bedroom Home in Scio - $295,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Solid home on a large lot in Scio. Pasture behind for an open feel. Located on a dead end street. One owner home, built in the 90's, Well maintained, and ready for new owners. Features woodstove and gas forced air heating, vinyl-lap siding, and an open and comfortable floor plan. Includes washer/dryer and electric range. Room for your RV too.

