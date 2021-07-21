Beautiful very comfortable mobile home, it has a charming covered porch that you can sit on and enjoy the Pacific West air. You walk into an Open concept Living room, dinning room and kitchen area. The kitchen has a lovely built in corner china hutch, comes with a white Stove and Refrigerator, White cabinets. New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Master bedroom has a large closet and comes with a movable queen bed. Bathroom has been remodeled with new vanity, toilet and step in shower. House has been updated with new vinyl windows, new sliding door, and front storm door. Living room comes with a sleeper sofa and closet space. Stackable washer and dyer is included with the home. Large covered carport and garden shed with beautiful landscaping.
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Independence man was arrested on a murder charge on Monday for allegedly killing a Corvallis resident at a rodeo style event south of Alban…
- Updated
A young man is dead following a fatal crash near Sweet Home in the middle of night on Saturday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.…
- Updated
After the developers left, the property behind Lee and Sue Cutsforth's home on Northwest Ridders Lane was bare and bleak, scraped down to a ho…
- Updated
A man was shot and wounded in the 100 block of Northwest 15th Street in Corvallis on Saturday night and the suspect or suspects fled the scene…
- Updated
At a raucous special meeting Wednesday, Albany School Board voted 3-1 to terminate Superintendent Melissa Goff’s contract as of July 24 under …
- Updated
A man arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting at a rodeo event south of Albany this weekend will be held in j…
Things changed on the Social Security front this year. Are you aware of what went down?
- Updated
This year's Linn County Youth Livestock Auction was record-breaking, with sales of more than $1.15 million, according to early tallies.
A fourth poacher has been sentenced in a criminal investigation stemming from the illegal taking of bull trout from the Metolius River in the …
- Updated
An Albany woman has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a death that occurred west of Albany in June.