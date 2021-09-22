 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $54,999

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $54,999

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $54,999

Beautiful very comfortable mobile home, it has a charming covered porch that you can sit on and enjoy the Pacific West air. You walk into an Open concept Living room, dinning room and kitchen area. The kitchen has a lovely built in corner china hutch, comes with a white Stove and Refrigerator, White cabinets. New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Master bedroom has a large closet and comes with a movable queen bed. Bathroom has been remodeled with new vanity, toilet and step in shower. House has been updated with new vinyl windows, new sliding door, and front storm door. Living room comes with a sleeper sofa and closet space. Stackable washer and dyer is included with the home. Large covered carport and garden shed with beautiful landscaping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jefferson woman killed in wreck
Local

Jefferson woman killed in wreck

  • Updated

The Oregon State Police reported that a woman died in a single-vehicle crash at about 11:30 a.m. Monday near milepost 1 of Highway 164.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News