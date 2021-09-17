 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $408,900

New homes in the Pringle Creek community! The Heritage is a 1-level farm home that offers an open layout with 2 bed/2 bath. 1 car garage with extra space for storage. Large covered rear patio, perfect for entertaining. Estimated completion is set for October 15th. Upgrades in Home: painted white cabinets, all bathrooms have quartz countertops, insulated garage walls and ceiling, extra exterior waterproof outlet, and electric freezer outlet.

