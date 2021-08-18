Wonderful, well kept home in a quiet setting yet close to shopping, schools, golfing, parks, the hospital & more! This cozy home features new carpet, new paint, & more along with amazing amenities! Call today to schedule your private or virtual tour!
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $39,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Albany man driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 was killed northeast of Harrisburg on Sunday morning when his car collided with a semi truck.
- Updated
Jason Christensen of Albany was on his way to work in Salem one day when he saw a man sleeping outside under the overhang of the roof of a business.
- Updated
Benton County is going the governing one further.
- Updated
SHEDD — A woman escaped a structure fire that destroyed her Shedd home on Highway 99E early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
A would-be motorcycle thief is in the hospital after being shot in the leg by a Eugene resident Saturday morning, according to a press release…
- Updated
Two Idanha men were killed on Highway 22 after their car went over an embankment Monday afternoon.
- Updated
An Albany man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.
- Updated
The Albany Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office helped with a multi-agency water rescue Sunday afternoon on the Santiam River.
Hospitals in virus hotspots say they are clearly seeing more admissions and deaths among people under the age of 65. Here are the latest virus updates.
- Updated
A Sweet Home man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges has been sentenced to nine years in prison.