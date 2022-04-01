 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $375,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $375,000

Gorgeous newer townhome in South Salem's McKenzie Ridge, offering the best in luxury, affordable & convenient living! 2 bed + small bonus rm, 2.5 bath, 1333 SF. Modern finishes throughout! Main level with 9' ceilings & engineered vinyl plank floors. Kitchen with large island and SS appliances opens to great room & dining area. Quartz countertops throughout. Master bed with full bath, double sinks & tile walk-in shower. A/C!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News