Gorgeous newer townhome in South Salem's McKenzie Ridge, offering the best in luxury, affordable & convenient living! 2 bed + small bonus rm, 2.5 bath, 1333 SF. Modern finishes throughout! Main level with 9' ceilings & engineered vinyl plank floors. Kitchen with large island and SS appliances opens to great room & dining area. Quartz countertops throughout. Master bed with full bath, double sinks & tile walk-in shower. A/C!
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $375,000
