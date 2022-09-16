 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $369,900

New Townhomes in the Pringle Creek neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. This plan offers an open concept with an at home office space and modern finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz, and SS appliances. Estimated completion date to be January 30th. Choose Finishes before it's too late.

