New townhomes in the Pringle Creek Community built by Stafford Homes & Land. This home offers a space for an office with an open floor plan and modern finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Covered front porch. Choose interior finishes before it's too late.
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Especially in these areas.
A 27-year-old Corvallis driver hit three adults who were crossing Highway 99W Monday night, Sept. 5.
The fires come just ahead a weekend in which there will be total burn bans in Linn and Benton counties.
The mayor acknowledged he used "too harsh language." This is what all the hubbub was about.
The restaurant would feature two drive-thru lanes. A traffic study has been ordered. Here's what's approved so far.
Oregon State’s opening-day losing streak ended on Saturday night with a 34-17 victory over Boise State at Reser Stadium.
Among the witnesses were the pilot's relatives. They said they could tell something was off.
On Friday, 1,352 people accused of crimes but too poor to afford attorneys did not have public defenders to represent them. Thirty-nine of them were in jail.
The victim is described in court documents as having been “physically helpless” during the alleged incident.
Kings Valley may be appropriately named around this time of year.