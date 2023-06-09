New Townhomes built by Stafford Homes and Land. This plan offers an open concept with an home office space/third bedroom and modern finished throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz and SS appliances. Estimated completion date of 9/14/23. Contact broker for the preferred lender information.
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $359,900
