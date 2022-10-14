 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $345,000

Beautifully taken care of two story Condo. Has 2 bdrms plus loft area great for reading nook or office. Main level with engineered vinyl plank floors. Beautiful kitchen w/ large island & ss appliances opens up to spacious great room & dining area. Quartz countertops throughout. Master Suite with own full bathroom featuring double vanities & large walk-in shower. Great location with easy I-5 access, desirable school district, and close to stores and restaurants.

