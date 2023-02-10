Beautifully taken care of two story Condo. Has 2 bdrms plus loft area great for reading nook or office. Main level with engineered vinyl plank floors. Beautiful kitchen w/ large island & ss appliances opens up to spacious great room & dining area. Quartz countertops throughout. Master Suite with own full bathroom featuring double vanities & large walk-in shower. Great location with easy I-5 access, desirable school district, and close to stores and restaurants.
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A trained crisis negotiator was on the way to the scene at Freeway Lakes but did not arrive until after events unfolded, according to police.
A Jan. 30 list of closures on an investor website did not include the Corvallis store. Then signs on the windows saying otherwise were posted.
After nearly a 58-year run, a historic Sweet Home business is closing its doors.
A Lebanon man died in car crash on Highway 99 in Marion County on Saturday night, Feb. 4.
It was a single-vehicle accident.