2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $167,998

Open House sund 17 1-3p Beautiful double wide manufacture home on park. Private/serene area, next to a small river that runs across the park (with ducks swimming around) 2 beds 2 full baths. Freshly re-painted. Carport and plenty of parking space around the area. Buyer will need to get park approved. Space rent $729. The park has great amenities such as a Jacuzzi, a rental room great for bday parties, a fenced kids playground area. Kitchen whirlpool appliances and Samsung washer and dryer stays.