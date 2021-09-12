Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This property zoned O-R allows for many uses and is priced to sell! It most recently was a residential rental but previously was a commercial carpet sales business location. There are 2 bedrooms w/a 3rd room w/o closet. County shows 2054 sq ft but 576 sq ft was once used for display floor for flooring materials. Property is in rough condition w/ price reflecting it to be sold in "as is" condition. This location has great exposure and is located near restaurants, stores, banks, etc.
2 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $250,000
