2 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $60,000

Adorable, newly remodeled home in the Valley Estates Mobile Home Park. The home has been completely updated inside with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new flooring, and paint. New front and back decking and new exterior paint. Long-lasting metal roof with brand new gutters and drains. 2 storage shops. Lots of room to entertain in your nice-sized, private back yard. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants and ocean beaches. 1 Block from dog park. Family-friendly park!