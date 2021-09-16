ELKHORN RIDGE VINEYARD. Spectacular vineyard, Mtn views from every window! This home will feed your, and your guest's souls. Upper floor has open concept living space, large master suite & covered deck. Let guests enjoy private entrance retreat on lower level. This 21+ acre vineyard w/over 42+ additional plantable acres, great soils, S & SE sloping & perfect elevation, produces coveted & award winning fruit. Just minutes to Corvallis/Salem/Monmouth. Would make excellent vacation rental or home.
2 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $2,295,000
