2 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $1,750,000

Wine Country dreams come true! Emerson Vineyards is located just north of Corvallis in the Willamette Valley AVA. This spacious setting currently features a combination winery & tasting room, multiple outbuildings, and dedicated art studio. The vineyard is 24+/- acres with potential for additional plantings. The home is re-modeled with a spacious kitchen island, double ovens, and beautiful cabinets. The best of Country Living! Buyer to do own due diligence. No warranties.

