Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely home that backs up to a field with great views! Inside features include: new interior paint, an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, indoor laundry room, large master bedroom with lots of natural light, built in storage, a newer water heater, and more! Outside you will find new exterior paint, new steps, a newer roof covered carport, and a storage shed. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity. Satellite TV included in monthly rent. Seller open to a carpet credit.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $97,400
