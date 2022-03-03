2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $950,000

Your opportunity to own this great 29.66 acre county farm. The 5 bed/2.5bath home features an updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances, new roof, mudroom, new wood floors, custom blinds, tiffany lighting, interior/exterior paint, and A/C. Exterior features: new decks/concrete, 30x40 shop with 220v, 50x60 Barn, animal shelters, greenhouse, two spring fed ponds, water rights on 20 acres, custom pole fencing and gates throughout property. So much more, call for more details. Check out the video!