2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $95,000

JUST NEW ON THE MARKET! Wow! Beautifully maintained 2 bed, 2 bath manufactured home! Features include a nice open kitchen with a breakfast bar, cozy living room, carpet & laminate flooring throughout, combination dinning room, ADA walk-in tub, and spacious bedrooms! Neat, clean, and quiet neighborhood. Don't miss your opportunity & call TODAY!

