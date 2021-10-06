 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $85,000

Beautifully maintained manufactured home with 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms ready for a new location! The large windows & vaulted ceiling allow you to enjoy the warmth of natural light filling this home from every direction. The large kitchen has an extended countertop with extra storage nearby in the utility room. The primary bathroom has double sinks, extra storage as well as a separate tub & a shower for your convenience. Sale includes manufactured home only.

