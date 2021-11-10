2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $79,900

ONE OF A KIND! This splendid 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home is nestled in the heart of town! Enjoy entertaining with this open floor plan with vaulted ceilings or relax on the covered back deck. You will love the spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet. The master bathroom features a wonderful walk in shower or soaking tub to relax in after a long day. This home also includes a heat pump with AC and a nice large laundry room. Don't miss out and CALL TODAY!