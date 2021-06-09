 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $750,000

Gorgeous log cabin home on 5 acres of privacy with stunning views! This is the dream home you've been looking for! Step inside this cozy home that features a loft office/or 3rd BDRM, nice open floor-plan, wrap around deck w/custom railing, beautiful kitchen, paved driveway, Lrg garage, full basement ready to be finished & plumbed for a bathroom/kitchen, covered front porch, large master bedroom w/veranda, walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub. 1/2 Bath in garage, new heat pump, propane generator, 400 Amp, plus More! View More

