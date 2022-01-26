ONE OF A KIND! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home is nestled in the heart of town! Enjoy entertaining with this open concept floor plan or relax on the covered front porch. Spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet & the master bathroom features a nice walk in shower. This home also includes a new refrigerator, floors, heat & AC split, windows, water heater & more! Rent is $625/month & includes water, garbage, sewer, cable & some landscaping. Don't miss out and CALL TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $69,000
