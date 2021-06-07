 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $590,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Custom home on 1.55 acres, minutes from town! ICF construction, 12" walls w/R50, R60 in attic, concrete slab floors w/hydronic heat on gas boiler. Kemper soft close cabinets, Cambria quartz counters, subway tile BCK SPLSH, SS appliances, dual 25CU ft fridge/25 CU freezer, dual ovens, gas cooktop, large island/breakfast bar, & pantry. Master w/barn door walk-in closet, large curb free shower. Theater RM, surround sound, 9' ceilings, pex plumbing, covered patio, 10' patio around house. See full features list. View More

