2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $59,900

2 Bedroom, 2 bath home located in Twin Cedars Park! Covered front & back porches for outdoor enjoyment. Home has updated flooring, newer refrigerator, and ductless heat & AC unit. Park rent is $625/ month and includes garbage, cable, water, sewer and some landscaping. Has a carport for parking and a shed for storage.

