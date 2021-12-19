 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $49,000

CHARMING HOME! This adorable 2 bed, 2 bath manufactured home has carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious with an open floor plan that opens to the living & dining area. Nice backyard and a shed perfect for storing gardening tools. Relax on the covered front deck enjoying the peace and quiet. Located in a quiet neighborhood in South Santiam Village mobile home park. CALL TODAY!

