Accepted Offer with Contingencies. CHARMING HOME! This adorable 2 bed, 2 bath manufactured home has carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious with an open floor plan that opens to the living & dining area. Nice backyard and a shed perfect for storing gardening tools. Relax on the covered front deck enjoying the peace and quiet. Located in a quiet neighborhood in South Santiam Village mobile home park. CALL TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $40,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
He also has to forfeit 25 properties in Oregon and California and more than $16 million in Tesla stock. Here's how much time he'll serve.
The changes affect sites in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon.
The fire may have been inevitable. Here's what the fire marshal and the tenants have to say. They join a choir of prior complaints about the landlords.
Also, Gov. Kate Brown also ordered the Oregon National Guard to deploy 500 "non-clinically trained" members to help relieve hospital staff.
Corvallis residents and beyond were treated to a loud boom on Friday morning, Jan. 7, when workers set explosives and imploded the west side o…
A developer plans for a five-story building with “extended stay” hotel rooms and apartments on the south side of Northwest Cornell Avenue near…
The vast majority of coronavirus vaccines being administered at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center are booster shots, county health offici…
Capacity for the Beavers' coming football season will be lower. Find out by how much.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths in Tuesday’s report.
The victim is said to have been younger than 12 years old at the time of the crimes.