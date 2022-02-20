 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $347,500

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $347,500

Don't miss out on this opportunity. Over 1600 sq feet. The home is completely ADA accessible with ramps, no steps, open doorways and hallways, ADA bathroom and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with large family room. Built in generator for when the power goes out. Landscaped backyard that is fully fenced.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News