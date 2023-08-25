At 880 Sq Ft the Argent is a comfortable & efficient home. The functional kitchen w/granite counters & cupboard storage overlooks the open dining & living room. The main suite offers a substantial closet and an adjoining bath. A comfortable second bedroom features plenty of closet space. It has a separate laundry room with additional storage with garage. Landscaping is included from and backyard w/underground sprinklers. Completion late Fall early Winter. Picture/video are of similar homes.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $339,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dead are both drivers.
A former operations director notified the district this summer of his intent to sue GAPS. These are his allegations.
Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded by boat.
The defendant told police his son had been “mouthing off” in front of younger children, so they stepped outside for a “fatherly conversation.”
An arrest was made.