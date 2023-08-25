At 880 Sq Ft the Argent is a comfortable & efficient home. The functional kitchen w/granite counters & cupboard storage overlooks the open dining & living room. The main suite offers a substantial closet and an adjoining bath. A comfortable second bedroom features plenty of closet space. It has a separate laundry room with additional storage with garage. Landscaping is included from and backyard w/underground sprinklers. Completion late Fall early Winter. Picture/video are of similar homes.