Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Peaceful country setting. 2 bed/2 bath (3rd bedroom wall removed, easy to replace). 2 car attached garage & 2 car detached garage/shop w/lean to. Tons of storage. 2 seasonal ponds. A little TLC and this place will shine! Septic & shared well.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $325,000
