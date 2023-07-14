Sitting on a corner lot, is this brand new manufactured home, 2 bedrooms with an additional office/den,2 full baths & primary with double sinks, 1,333 square feet in all. Tall ceilings and a kitchen skylight bring lots of natural light into this home. With a spacious covered deck off of the living room, surely a nice spot to entertain or enjoy your morning, and a tall custom carport. Space for private yard/ garden & freshly seeded lawn. This home owns the land, it is not in park. Buyer to do due diligence.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $319,999
