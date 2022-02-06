Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Make this 6+ acre property yours! This lot includes a private driveway leading you to your 2 bed 1 bath home, large 2 bay shop & sheds just to get you started. The land is flat and usable, with fully fenced pasture areas for your animals & gardens. Enjoy views of the surrounding farmland & mountains.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $300,000
They're from out-of-town. But some familiar faces are staying on board.
That's just on the other side of downtown. After two decades on First Avenue, here's what precipitated the change.
A suspect said the pot was for her, her husband and a few friends.
It was a fatal weekend on Highway 34 in Linn County, as two people were killed in two separate crashes on a stretch of the roadway between Int…
Andy Gardner will be the next superintendent of the Greater Albany Public Schools district, beginning his role July 1. He was voted in unanimo…
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her bars routine on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Gill…
Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, judges on "The Masked Singer," walked off after Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself at the end of a show taping, a source says.
Adam Sedlack uses the time to ponder how what he learned at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany is serving him today.
Salem-based Bentley’s Coffee is opening a drive-thru location in Albany this April at 1260 Price Road SE.
Albany City Councilor Ray Kopczynski wasn’t looking for a job when he walked into the historic carousel one autumn day in 2019, he said, but h…