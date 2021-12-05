Accepted Offer with Contingencies. COME HOME TODAY! This newly remodeled home features wood laminate flooring, faux wood blinds, large storage closet, beautiful kitchen, stainless steel appliances, mostly re-done plumbing, fully gutted & remodeled bathroom, large living room, lots and lots of natural light. Outside you'll find a lovely backyard with a patio and fire pit, beautiful grass recently completely replanted, lots of parking, alley access, and a detached garage with a large attached storage room. Schedule your appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $288,000
