 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000

Step into the charm of this beautifully cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,119 square foot home. Recessed lighting, wood laminate flooring, and light carpet make this home visually sizable. Gas appliances, a covered patio, and a fully fenced backyard with a side gate and ally access to park your toys bring it functionality. All this charm wrapped up in a nice little package. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News