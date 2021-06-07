 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $270,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Cute & updated! This lovely home has many wonderful features including an open floor plan, beautiful kitchen, vinyl plank flooring, remodeled bathroom with granite counters, large master bedroom, new water heater, and inside laundry. Outside features an attached garage as well as an attached carport, large fenced backyard with mature shade tree, garden beds, and much more! View More

