2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $200,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Great starter on the ground floor in this updated condo with new floors. Gas fireplace, little patio, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and some handicap access to bathroom and shower. First floor level, single garage and lots of storage. Fees $201.46/month that covers maintenance and lawn care of all units. It's gated and in a great area close to town. Well cared for, you will love this condo.