COME HOME TODAY!! This adorable 2 bed, 1 bath manufactured home has carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious with an open floor plan that opens to living & dining area. Nice backyard with a shed perfect for storing gardening tools. Relax on the covered front patio enjoying the peace and quiet. Don't miss out on this WONDERFUL opportunity & call today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $20,000
