 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $20,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $20,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $20,000

COME HOME TODAY!! This adorable 2 bed, 1 bath manufactured home has carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious with an open floor plan that opens to living & dining area. Nice backyard with a shed perfect for storing gardening tools. Relax on the covered front patio enjoying the peace and quiet. Don't miss out on this WONDERFUL opportunity & call today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal crash near Sweet Home
Local

Fatal crash near Sweet Home

  • Updated

A young man is dead following a fatal crash near Sweet Home in the middle of night on Saturday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News