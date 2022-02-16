Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Affordable living with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. New laminate flooring in living and kitchen area. Living room features vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with good storage, appliances and portable island included. Vinyl windows. 1/2 bath area has inside laundry hook ups. Covered patio, includes carport and shed. Utilities in addition to park rent of $613.00/ month.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $19,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Sweet Home.
The lunch rush is about to get slightly less convenient at the Lebanon Taco Bell.
A woman in a wheelchair needed assistance evacuating from the house.
The suspect allegedly entered a home and attacked a woman taking a shower.
Linn County commissioners voted on Tuesday to sell a former Sweet Home lumber mill to a private buyer for $800,000.
What to do when Oregon lifts the indoor mask rule.
Red, white and blue are the colors adorning one of Albany's newest murals, but artist Mario De Leon is hoping you'll notice it's also about a …
He's a familiar face.
One school board member tried to rescind a January decision to make mask-wearing optional. Here's what happened.
Among the victims is a mother-daughter duo.