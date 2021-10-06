Come check out this cute home located in a quiet community. This home features 2 bedrooms, a carport, and plenty of storage. Living room has huge windows in the front to allow for a ton of natural lighting. This great home is looking for its new owner and is ready for your vision! Seller is selling as-is.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $18,000
