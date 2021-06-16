 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $74,900

The single family manufactured home was built in 1972, has approximately 800 SF, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The home is located on a large almost .20 acre lot. Please do not disturb tenant. Currently zoned commercial. Buyers to complete due diligence regarding their intended use. Offers subject to buyers personal inspection of the interior. Sold in as is condition. The seller will not complete any repairs.

