Imagine country living by the river on .93 acres! The fireplace gives this house a cozy country feel, updated interior/exterior & 40 year metal roof. Detached general purpose building with ductless Heat/AC would make for the perfect home office. Mature landscaping with fruit trees, garden, & 2800 Sq Ft barn with electric. Close to Buena Vista ferry, vineyards and Ankey National Wildlife Refuge.
2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another didn't make it through the night after being rescued.
- Updated
Besides manslaughter, he's accused of three other crimes.
- Updated
The passenger in a vehicle that rolled over on Knox Butte Road on Friday night is dead, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
Josh and Kristi Crawford are bringing a little taste of Scotland to downtown Albany, serving up shepherd's pie and plenty of scotch with folk …
- Updated
A Lebanon man stands accused of stealing and damaging an Albany Fire Department vehicle.
- Updated
The victim, investigators say, is a minor.
- Updated
Philomath and Sweet Home have events too.
- Updated
A tweet from university officials confirms the university is assisting the PD.
- Updated
A sitting councilor invited Sharon Konopa to apply to fill a vacancy. It did not go their way.
- Updated
The father of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car while crossing a Corvallis street has filed a $9.1 million lawsuit against…