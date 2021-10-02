 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $319,000

2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $319,000

2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $319,000

The forest wraps around this unique three-story home on the edge of historic Independence. Enjoy the beauty of Pioneer Park from your kitchen window or front deck. Back decks overlook Ash Creek watershed, wildlife and trees. Dual living potential with the bonus spaces. The airy loft with bath could make another bedroom or artist studio. The oversized garage has a tandem space that has untapped potential for an additional bedroom/bath. This custom built home is a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News