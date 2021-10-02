2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $319,000

The forest wraps around this unique three-story home on the edge of historic Independence. Enjoy the beauty of Pioneer Park from your kitchen window or front deck. Back decks overlook Ash Creek watershed, wildlife and trees. Dual living potential with the bonus spaces. The airy loft with bath could make another bedroom or artist studio. The oversized garage has a tandem space that has untapped potential for an additional bedroom/bath. This custom built home is a must see!