2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $299,900

Picture yourself in a cute, remodeled cottage on Picture Street. One level with minimal steps. End of the cul de sac with large backyard. New roof, new paint inside and out. New kitchen with white cabinets. New bath. New floors. New windows. Indoor laundry. Quick jaunt to downtown Independence. North side of town for faster access to Hwy 22. At this price, it will not last long!

