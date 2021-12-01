Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Well cared for light & bright updated 1970 Double Wide, New roof in last 2 years, New W&D, glass-top range, new stainless refrigerator, energy efficient windows, upgraded kitchen cabinets & counter-tops, Faux-blinds, ceiling fan/lights, laminate vinyl flooring, MBR has full wall closet, MBA features walk in shower, B#2 has tub-shower, Wheelchair ramp, front and rear decks have been replaced. Heat pump. Larger shop/storage behind front deck + storage behind carport. Included AHS Warranty.
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the brainchild of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany. Here's what you need to know.
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near …
SALEM — Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, a governor-appointed panel, has approved the Clean Trucks Rule, a mandate aimed at cutting …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
She's the first female sheriff in county history. But she'll have to defend her office on the May ballot from a challenger.
An elderly female bicyclist was killed in a traffic crash west of Philomath on Highway 34 Sunday morning, according to the Benton County Sheri…
Also found in violation was a bar in Philomath and a service club's restaurant in Corvallis.
The city of Albany wants community members to share their thoughts about the future of east Albany.