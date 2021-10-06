 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $89,750

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $89,750

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $89,750

Roomy 2 bedroom 2 bath home with living room, family room and open kitchen dining area. Enjoy climate controlled heat pump or the shade on your deck. Well taken care of landscaping in this 55+ park near the local pond. Shopping and local vendors nearby. Space rent $510 includes water, sewer & garbage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News