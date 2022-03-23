Open floorplan, Vaulted ceilings one of a kind! Selling furnished (everything in the photos included). NEW-Flooring, Roof, Gutters, Toilets, Screens, GD, Beds, Futon, and Ladder. Car port and Tool shed. Mower, Furnace w/ AC, Wood Burning Stove, 2 AC units, Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, W/D, and Dishwasher. Siding and Porch work required. 10 percent discount offered for siding repair/replacement. Park approval required. $635 a month Incl. WSG. By Appt Only.
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $79,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's what she'll do with it.
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
A 161-unit multifamily housing project in Albany is a step closer to breaking ground following a vote by the Albany Planning Commission on Mon…
Popular video sharing app TikTok probably isn’t the first place you’d check to see what the Albany Police Department is up to. But for nearly …
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Prineville man for allegedly assaulting his wife and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
A major Corvallis event came roaring back to life Friday night at the Oregon State University Alumni Center just a week after the state droppe…
The Corvallis Police Department has arrested a Philomath man on suspicion of assaulting another man with a knife, stabbing him twice.
Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students — a pandemic solution left out of new federal spending package
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…