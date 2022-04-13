Open floorplan, Vaulted ceilings one of a kind! Selling furnished (everything in the photos included). NEW-Flooring, Roof, Gutters, Toilets, Screens, GD, Beds, Futon, and Ladder. Car port and Tool shed. Mower, Furnace w/ AC, Wood Burning Stove, 2 AC units, Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, W/D, and Dishwasher. Siding and Porch work required. 10 percent discount offered for siding repair/replacement. Park approval required. $635 a month Incl. WSG. By Appt Only.
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $69,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities have named the person whose body was recovered from the Willamette River in Corvallis.
After nearly two decades, Many Hands Trading is letting go.
Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany was closed after a garbage truck rolled over late Monday morning, April 11, according to a news releas…
Salem-based 'Dough Hook Bake Shop' coming to town.
Snow and sleet fell on portions of the mid-Willamette Valley on Tuesday afternoon, April 12 — including Downtown Albany — making for slippery,…
Alsea schools may have another lawsuit on the way
The casket just showed up. Now detectives need help identifying the deceased man.
A Monroe man was killed in a crash on Highway 126 in Lane County on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
An Albany man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, April 5, with sex crimes against a girl younger than 12.
An Albany man died Monday, April 11 while in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.