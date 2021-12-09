2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $649,000

Charming & spacious, single level on flat, acreage in NW Corvallis close to McDonald Forest access.This home is well thought out in design & features, including an outbuilding w/ finished area for your winery, brewery, canning, or crafting. Property includes established grapes, fruit trees, blueberries, organic garden, potting shed, & chicken coop. Updated kitchen has custom features; walk-in pantry & office area. A must see if you're looking for space, tranquility, and sustainability. Very well maintained!