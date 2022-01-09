2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $60,000

Completely remodeled in 2019. Turn key as can be! Live your best life in your own slice of paradise. Beautiful vinyl floors, a/c +heat units, electric fireplace, dishwasher, range & fridge. High efficiency washer & dryer, luxury updated bathrooms, 1 with tub & standing shower and 1 with standing shower. Large freshly painted deck. Primary bedroom has walk in closet. Lot has a separate storage area. Near bus line, parks, walking trails & OSU. Don't miss this one!