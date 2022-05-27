 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $399,900

This is your lucky day! Custom built home just finished in September of 2021 when a job opportunity in another state presented itself. I'd tell you not to miss the garage but its nearly impossible to when its over 1000 sq. ft. Thats 2.5 times larger than most. Perhaps you convert part of it to be a 3rd/4th bedroom? Maybe a home gym? House is prewired for solar panel and electric car. Reverse osmosis filtration point of use. Roof rated for energy efficiency. This seller put a lot of thought into this home!

